Human trafficking can feel like something that only happens in stories, but that perspective changed for resident Mary Beth Rosenauer after she had a recent scare.
"You can kind of try to talk yourself out of, 'Did something happen, did something not happen?' " she said. "But at the end of the day, if there was a chance that something happened, it's hard to shake that feeling."
Rosenauer was shopping by herself recently when she felt a person seemed to be following her, saw a vehicle idling next to hers with its lights off and believes the same vehicle showed up again when she arrived home.
When faced with a circumstance that could put someone at risk, there are steps people can take to reduce that potential. Those include using parking lots that are well-lit at night and having plenty of others around, said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
"Make sure, as far as where you're having to stop to get fuel, that it's going to be a major area and not some type of just a middle of the night, nobody else around type deal," he said.
Rosenauer is making an effort to be more aware when she's out but still sees concerns for others.
"I just worry more for people that are younger who, maybe, are very busy, very stressed," she said. "They're not as observant. So maybe ... college students, teenagers and younger, just training them to be aware and to take everything pretty seriously. Just be proactive."
One misconception some people have is about who is at risk of human trafficking. Anyone can end up a victim of human trafficking, but women and children tend to be at the highest risk, which is why it's important to take precautions, Collie said.
There also is an overlap between human trafficking and cybercrimes. While abduction is the most high-profile aspect of trafficking, the crime often starts with offenders searching for possible victims on the web and starting the grooming process through online conversations, Collie said.
About 80% of human trafficking cases are sex-related, and about 80% also are women, according to statistics from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rosenauer's experience opened her eyes to the potential dangers lurking close to home and pushed her to reach out to the police to report her concerns.
"Sometimes we hesitate to want to share things with law enforcement because we're not sure where it will go after that, that was my first hesitation," Rosenauer said. "They've been really comforting and really taking my concerns seriously, which was great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.