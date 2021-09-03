Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, sections of the Parkway will be closed for work on the Corby Pond restoration project.
The closure is expected to last approximately three months.
On Corby Parkway, from Ashland Avenue to west of 22nd Street, vehicles will be allowed from Ashland to get to the parking lot at the northeast corner of Corby Pond.
On Northwest Parkway, from south of Northeast Parkway to Corby Parkway, vehicles will have access to the parking lot at the intersection of Northwest Parkway and Northeast Parkway.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution in work zones for the safety of crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.