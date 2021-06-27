Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers have seen an increase in driving while intoxicated arrests in the last two years in the Northwestern part of the state.
Troopers reported 179 arrests through May in Troop H for people driving while intoxicated. While there were 176 drunk driving arrests through a similar point last year, there were only 138 by the end of May 2019.
It can be difficult to pin down the cause for increases in 2020 and 2021 over 2019, Sgt. Jake Angle with Troop H said.
“Sometimes that’s hard to put your finger on why, you know?” he said. “I can’t say that there were more people drinking,” Angle said. “I can’t say there were more people drinking and driving. I can’t say that our troopers were doing something different in their enforcement efforts, but there was an increase in arrests.”
There were 302 DWI arrests in all of 2019, compared to 392 in 2020. If arrests remain on their current pace, there could be about 400 DWI arrests again this year, Angle said. The increase from 2019 isn’t cause for concern yet, but it could become one if numbers drastically swing one way or another down the line.
There are common factors officers keep an eye out for when looking for drunk drivers, Angle said. People driving while intoxicated often struggle to handle multiple tasks at once.
“It’s hard for people that are impaired to do those multi-faceted things all at the same time,” he said. “So that’s why you see them maybe fail to stay in their own lane, failure to signal, failure to dim their headlights, things like that.”
There often is an assumption that arrests for drunk driving are made late at night because that’s when people generally are off work and drinking, Angle said. That isn’t always accurate.
“That’s a time when there are a lot of ... impaired drivers out there,” he said. “But believe it or not, we make a lot of DWI arrests during the middle of the day. We make a lot of DWI arrests in the morning.”
It also is difficult to discern a specific demographic where DWIs are most common, Angle said. He saw arrests across a variety of demographics in two decades on the road as a trooper, he said.
