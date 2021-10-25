Clinton County voters will decide next week on a tax measure that officials hope will keep more sheriff's deputies on the job for longer.
Pay for the deputies has been a concern, as many leave the county for better-compensated jobs elsewhere. The proposal would increase the sales tax by a half-cent, which would, in turn, raise the Clinton County Sheriff's Office budget by close to $650,000.
Currently, first-year deputies in Clinton County make about $25,000, and pay increases eventually get them to $30,000. The tax increase would raise pay for deputies by almost $10,000, Sheriff Larry Fish said.
Fish said he has seen deputies walk out the door for other departments or leave the industry after the county had invested close to $14,000 in training and other resources for new hires.
"By the time we get somebody in here, we spend our citizens' tax dollars training them, and they pretty much will move on to the next agency after they're trained," Fish said. "They stay a year or two and then they're moving on."
Buchanan County saw a similar proposal to raise deputies' salaries get passed by voters this year, and starting in January, staff will get those pay increases, something Sheriff Bill Puett said he is grateful for.
"One of the immediate things is to get salaries competitive, and we'll introduce step pay and some incentives to retain employees," Puett said. "Because losing employees does cost a lot of money, and then trying to recruit and get good quality people in is difficult, and we want to retain the quality people we do have."
Clinton County's upcoming ballot also includes a proposal for a full-time county prosecutor to be on staff. As of now, the county just has a part-time prosecutor, something Fish said does not meet demand.
"There's a lot of cases that just get dismissed or don't even get filed because there's just the caseload is so high for the only one prosecutor that we have in the county," Fish said. "So far this year, we've handled over 16,000 calls for service and ... it's almost impossible to keep up with it. And it's just hard to do and that's why we're really seeking out to hopefully get this tax to pass and alleviate some of the extra work."
