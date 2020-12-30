As colder weather continues moving into town, law enforcement agencies are asking people to take a few minutes before they leave to prepare their vehicles to hit the road safely.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H posted a photo to social media recently of a vehicle troopers stopped. The driver scrapped only small patch of ice off the windshield before driving. This greatly reduced the driver's ability to see anything that wasn't right in front of them.
Sgt. Jake Angle said troopers stop people for safety reasons when frost covers the windows.
“People just scrape that little hole so they can see and what we have is reduced visibility and they end up in a traffic crash. So we need people to take that time, thaw all those windows out so they have proper visibility,” Angle said.
John Christensen, traffic safety coordinator at the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said this is something he sees people do a lot.
"We’ve all seen that person driving down Belt Highway with that volleyball-sized hole where they cleared their windshield. It’s not safe because they can’t really see adequately and it’s dangerous and it’s illegal,” Christensen said.
Angle said people also need to be sure to clear all the snow on a vehicle. Crashes occur because snow from one vehicle hits or blinds the car behind it. Christensen said he also suggests making sure washer fluid is full.
“We really want to encourage people to take those few extra moments in the morning if the car sits outside overnight to turn the defroster on, get that ice scraper out and clear those windows so they can see and they don’t have any obstruction when they look out,” Angle said.