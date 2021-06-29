The St. Joseph Police Department communications center is the main connection between someone experiencing their worst day and getting them life-saving help.
The organization required in these situations requires clear communication and cooperation between many different lines. Capt. Jennifer Protzman with the communications center said those calling with an emergency need to be clear with information to get first responders headed their way.
"They can make it simpler by telling us the location and what the problem is first, and allowing us to ask the follow-up questions and stay focused on what the dispatcher is asking them," she said. "A lot of times they get sidetracked or there are lots of things going on or they’re in crisis mode, so it’s difficult when you’re in those situations to stay focused.
"But the best scenario is to listen to the questions asked because we are able to relay that immediately to the first responders. And that information is going to get help there quickly and the type of help that is needed," she said.
Cellphones have the ability to text the local communications center to discreetly get law enforcement notified of a situation. All a person has to do is text the number 9-1-1 and include a message of what is happening. This is a slower way of communication than being on the phone, but it is useful in specific incidents.
"Text to call 9-1-1 is a great feature we added a few years ago. It comes in handy where we see it most often used in domestic violence situations where someone may not be in a situation where they can obviously call 9-1-1 because their safety could be at risk," Protzman said. "So in those cases, they will text and our first response is going to be ‘Are you able to call 9-1-1?' because again that’s the best-case scenario where we get additional information in a timely manner rather than having to reply with a question and wait for a response. But we do understand that sometimes people are in situations where that is their only lifeline."
There are also some shortcuts on smartphones that allow quicker calling, location services, and even some apps to communicate for the caller. But, Protzman said these shouldn't replace a normal call to 9-1-1 unless the situation calls for it.
"Some things like OnStar is one that we receive a lot of calls from and while it alerts us of a traffic incident or possible traffic collision, it doesn’t tell us if someone’s injured if somebody’s been ejected, if extractions needed or if there is some type of chemical spill. What services do we need to send?" she said.
But, locations and some apps on a phone do help in emergencies.
"In the summertime especially we have a lot of people who like to go hike in Krug Park and, inadvertently, nighttime falls and we have people that get lost up there. They call 9-1-1 and we’re able to kind of guide them by asking if they can go to their compass app on their phone and they can give us those GPS coordinates right there and we can plug them into our system," she said. "It gives us proximity where we could go ahead and send police and fire to start the search. We have been very successful in quickly locating and getting the people out of situations."
Quick calling can be done on an iPhone by holding down the lock button and a volume button until the Emergency SOS slider comes up or by hitting the lock button five times. This will automatically dial 9-1-1 after three seconds. Androids have an emergency call slider on the lock screen as well. Androids also can be set up to take photos and audio if you hit the power button three times. Pictures, audio, a location and a text for help will go to emergency contacts that have been preselected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.