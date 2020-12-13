A class for teen drivers is being offered in person and virtually this week.
The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council has registration open for its Teen Drivers Permit Academy, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec 17. The cost is $40 per person, and people can sign up at stjoesafetycouncil.org.
John Christensen, traffic safety coordinator, said it's important to start good driving habits at a young age.
"Often this demographic, 15 to 19 years old, sadly statistically one thing that hurts and kills them is traffic crashes," he said. "So we really want to instill in them that they develop good, safe legal driving habits, obeying the speed limit, not drinking and driving, wearing their seat belt and driving defensively."
The class typically fills up with a capacity of 25 students. This time, the agency is offering a Zoom option, which Christensen said is not preferred but could allow more students to join while remaining socially distant.
“Only thing there, the material we would like to provide for them isn’t going to be provided," he said. "They’ll just be seated at a laptop listening and watching a presentation. If at all possible, we would like them to attend and perhaps there might be a way to get the message to them.”
The four-hour class is targeted for teens 14 to 16 years of age who are needing confidence to go into a driving test. Christensen said the main topics include the Missouri Drivers Guide, traffic law, defensive driving, seat belts and rules of the road.
“General rules of the road where we just talk about safe driving practices to kind of orient them and familiarize them with safe driving," he said. "We want to encourage that and get that started at a young age."
Right now a concern for teen drivers is seat belt use. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, teen seat belt use is about 75% compared to overall use sitting around 87%.