Some members of the St. Joseph Fire Department are moving to a new home across town.
During the past two weeks, the St. Joseph Fire Department has been shifting personnel and equipment into a spot that has served as the city’s recycling center. Those moving to the new location at 3405 S. Belt Highway are people who have involvement with fire prevention, including fire inspectors.
St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said that while the group’s former spot at the Downtown fire headquarters is a convenient location in the city, having offices on the third floor of the building was difficult for some to access. He said visitors such as the elderly or those with special needs sometimes had difficulty navigating the stairs.
“They’d (people visiting) come to the door downstairs, ring the doorbell, somebody had to go down there and get them, go back and forth,” he said. “Here they’re gonna go where we come out. They come right on in. It’s more of an office setting for anybody that wants to stop by.
“It makes it a lot easier, makes it accessible,” he said. “Ninety percent of the public interaction is with us as far as reports and things like that. It’s a better move for us.”
Some fire department administrators will remain at the fire headquarters, such as the fire chief and training officers.
Henrichson said the new location is quieter than the headquarters, which also serves as a working fire station.
The new building has plenty of room for storage and room to park department vehicles to avoid the weather. Signage is being added and Henrichson said the move is expected to be finished by the end of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.