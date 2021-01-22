While St. Joseph saw an overall decrease in crime in 2020, one area showed a significant jump: arson.
"2017 we had a high year, so that [decrease] is encouraging these last three years and that same goes for total crime,” said St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally.
Connally reported the city's crime statistics Friday afternoon and said he was pleasantly surprised to see a decrease in burglary and robbery as well as overall crime.
“Robbery and burglary reaching such a low low for that type of crime, and I think in burglaries it may have contributed during that time period where everybody was home. I kind of was a little surprised to see those continue to decrease, pleasantly surprised," he said. "And I think that’s one of those things that we’re always striving for. One thing that I saw that was really noticeable in the pandemic related to theft has to do with shoplifting. And shoplifting numbers went down drastically.”
Reporting of motor vehicle thefts decreased 14%. Homicide increased from two in 2019 to three in 2020.
But Connally said there were some possibly concerning decreases. Reports of rape went from 35 in 2019 to 23 in 2020. He said this does not necessarily tell officers incidents are down because that is a crime that gets fairly underreported. Connally said he is worried that with a drop in hospital and school references, many rape cases may not have been reported.
One outlier was an increase was arson crimes. 2019 was a low arson year, with 11 crimes listed. There were 30 arson crimes reported in 2020. As many as 11 of those were vehicle arson fires.
“We came after a very low year, so yeah that’s a concern, especially with the vehicles,” Connally said.
Police officers looks at crime analysis each month to know what needs to be watched and where they are being successful.
“Just because I’m talking about most categories of crime being down, that doesn’t mean that we accept our level of crime. We do not. We’re always going after trying to reduce crime and improve the quality of life in our community," Connally said. "Really I think as we come out of this pandemic we have great opportunities to come together as a community to really kind of address and improve the livability in the city, and when we improve the livability of our city we also bring down crime.”
For a full list of those crimes broken down by month, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3d8fg58.