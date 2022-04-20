The city is hosting its biannual Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday, April 23, allowing residents to safely dispose of chemicals and other waste at no cost.
The drop-off will be held in the Remington Nature Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rod McQuerrey, superintendent of solid waste and recycling, said the event allows residents to dispose of hazardous waste such as pool chemicals, herbicides, pesticides and paint.
“Things that we don’t want in the landfill,” he said. “They’re just not good for the environment.”
By keeping the hazardous waste out of the St. Joseph Landfill, McQuerrey said it also keeps it out of the St. Joseph Water Protection Office, which is where liquid produced by the landfill is disposed of.
He said organizers usually see 400 to 500 vehicles dropping items off at the disposal events.
“Over the years, we’ve kind of run the gambit (of the waste collected),” he said. “We’ve had, generally, on the low end, 300, 350 cars. We had one event where we had over 700 (cars), and ... we had to close early. Last spring, we had just over 700.”
McQuerrey said potential rainy weather on Saturday could impact the number of cars for this spring’s event.
“Some people aren’t going to want to get out,” he said. “Now, bear in mind, they don’t have to get out of their vehicles. So hopefully, (the rainy weather) won’t affect it too much.”
The drop-off is held twice per year following the Clean Sweep Program.
For the event, Heritage Environmental Services will be brought in as contractors to help dispose of the waste. While some of the waste is destroyed by incineration, McQuerrey said some of it is recycled, such as latex paint.
For safety, fire extinguishers will be available, and everyone assisting in the event will be wearing items such as aprons and safety glasses.
“We have eyewash stations,” he said. “We have a protocol in the event there is a spill, where to move to based on the wind. And the hospital understands what we got going on ...”
The event is not open to commercial vehicles, and staff will be checking IDs to make sure all drivers are from St. Joseph. Each car can turn in no more than 26 gallons of waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.