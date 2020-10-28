The city of St. Joseph has a new computerized system to rate streets and determine what areas throughout town need to be fixed.
While some streets may have tons of cracks and look bad, it doesn’t necessarily mean the street needs immediate attention. Terry Kalamon, the city’s lone street inspector, has the eye to determine what’s significant damage.
“Our inspector has enough experience to look at that and say, ‘Well, no that’s surface cracking, that's not a big issue,’” said Andrew Clements, the St. Joseph director of public works and transportation. “We're looking at structural repairs and failures, things that impact how we rate a street.”
Kalamon is in his truck everyday from sunup to sundown, traveling across town looking at about 5,500 segments of streets over the course of a year. And each street has its own characteristics.
A brick road is the most stubborn. It’s difficult and expensive to maintain. Concrete is the sturdiest but also very expensive to fix. Asphalt is the most common but easily damaged.
Asphalt and concrete are susceptible to similar damage. Block cracking is when a street cracks in large chucks, which isn’t usually significant. But over time, those block cracks turn into alligator cracking, smaller, like the scaly pattern of an alligator. Eventually, they turn into potholes.
Kalamon slowly drives down streets and logs defects into a new computer system, which is far more detailed than the older one. The system then spits out an objective rating on a scale from zero to 100.
“That's really the secret to good pavement management,” Clements said. “It doesn't matter who lives on what street or what your street address is. It doesn't matter if the neighborhood is rich or poor or middle income. We're looking at pavement, as pavement.”
The city then takes the ratings and, with the allotted budget, starts fixing the worst rated segments. They move up the list until funds run out.
Clements said each year is different and it all depends on how many bad streets need to be fixed. One year the city could complete all segments rated as a 40, while other years, the city can get to segments rated a 60.
“Ideally, I'd like to have all pavements rated at 80, which is pretty good,” Clements said. “I think our average rating here is in the 60 range. But a couple of years ago before the user tax passed, it was in the 50 range. So we're making progress. But we have a lot of ways to go still.”