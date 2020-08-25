The St. Joseph City Council is requesting $120,000 from the CARES Act budget for a new office setup for Buchanan County dispatchers, though requirements are stringent, and the project’s fate is unknown.
Buchanan County Commissioners now must decide if the request is allowed under the CARES Act.
According to the United States Department of Treasury, the funds must be “expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019” and not already accounted for in the city budget as of March 27. The expenses also must have been incurred from March 1 onward.
While the request was made in an emergency fashion Monday, a city document dated April 8 indicates the city planned to budget for four new consoles in the fiscal year 2021 budget. Instead, the city is asking the county government to give out CARES Act money for five new consoles.
Moore explained why the council made the request Monday instead of in the spring when the CARES Act was passed.
“Well, because the funding is out there, and that was the timeline associated with it,” Moore said. “The CARES Act is supposed to go to these kinds of events.”
Moore indicated one reason for the request is to save the city money, which has incurred budgetary damage generally because of the pandemic.
“Any time we can save money for the city, that’s what we’re going to do,” Moore said.
“These consoles were needed and they provided distancing for dispatchers,” Moore said, a potential reason the request may fit inside CARES Act guidelines. “They’re greatly needed.”
Lee Sawyer, the Buchanan County presiding commissioner, said a formal request had not yet been filed by the city.