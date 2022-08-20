During a three-hour meeting Saturday, the city of St. Joseph presented a ‘legitimate’ offer to the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, following days of protests outside city hall for increased pay.
The FOP will bring the offer to its members this weekend for a formal discussion.
“We'll have to see when we can get that body together and present the offer to them,” said Brendan McGinnis, the vice president of the FOP. “We'll have to discuss it with the membership, get feedback from them, and then we'll move forward from there.”
FOP representatives said the conversation was positive with an outlook toward the community’s future safety.
“We have to look long term here and not just for us, not just for the officers hired yesterday, but how will the community safety be affected 20 years from now? We're hoping that this process is hopefully not going to take too much longer, but our goal going into this was that this is long term and that no matter what is done, it doesn't have to be revisited every year like we've done for the past three years,” McGinnis said.
When asked about details of the offer, both parties declined to comment until an agreement is made. But Mayor John Josendale reiterated the city’s support of the police department.
“There's never been a question that the community supports the police department, as does the council, as does the city,” he said. “They're a very important part of what we wanted to do, and part of what we've talked about is the fact that we wanted to hear them.”
If the FOP agrees with the offer, City Manager Bryan Carter said an ordinance will likely have to be approved by the city council to modify the FOP’s contract or the city’s budget.
“The offer that the city has put back to them is a very good offer for them to talk through,” Josendale said. “Hopefully we get an agreement and we all walk away from this as a better, stronger community with the support of everyone.”
