FOP

Representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, talk to Mayor John Josendale and City Councilman Randy Schultz after their three-hour meeting Saturday.

 By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW

During a three-hour meeting Saturday, the city of St. Joseph presented a ‘legitimate’ offer to the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, following days of protests outside city hall for increased pay.

The FOP will bring the offer to its members this weekend for a formal discussion.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.