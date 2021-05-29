While most traffic signals have disappeared from Downtown, evaluation continues on the most effective and safe way to move traffic in the area.

St. Joseph workers have been changing traffic lights out for stop signs for several months at certain Downtown locations. Public Works Department’s hope is the changes will improve traffic flow and reduce expenses. However, throughout the process adjustments have been made, Assistant Public Works Director Brady McKinley said.

“As we’re looking at that and replacing the stop signs we’re also looking at is this working well?” he said. “We might have planned for a two-way stop and we look at it and we get complaints. People calling in saying, ‘Hey, this is unsafe.’ We’ll go look at it again, it goes to a four-way stop, or vice-versa.”

Public works officials already have made changes based on input from community members, McKinley said. One example is the intersection of Sixth and Faraon streets, which was a two-way stop but was experiencing more traffic issues than expected.

“We noticed there was a lot of confusion that’s right there at the corner where the police station and everything is, so we went ahead and went to a four-way stop,” he said.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said he understands the challenges of dealing with street changes. He still remembers when traffic on Edmond Street was only one-way.

“When it changed to two-way, it took me a while to stay out of that left lane there because I was so used to driving up the left lane and turning onto 10th Street,” he said. “So after a period of adjustment, if it looks like something needs to be tweaked, I think they’re open to tweaking.”

That tweaking includes the possibility that lights could come back at some point in the future depending on other projects that might come along. A potential consideration is the Interstate 229 bridge, which could be decommissioned someday, Keven Schneider, St. Joseph’s superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said.

“We couldn’t just really sit and wait and see what happens with the bridge,” he said. “So we had to go ahead with the information we had based on the current conditions and the current situation. Now, if they do take the bridge out, it’s going to upend a lot of this.”

If changes involving the bridge are made, traffic likely will increase Downtown, Schneider said. Despite removing traffic lights at several locations, the signal heads and poles are being kept in case they’re needed in the future.

While he doesn’t have exact numbers, McKinley said he already is seeing a difference in how much electricity is used by Downtown traffic lights.

“We look at environmental initiatives that the mayor has put forward with the city ... as far as energy savings, emissions, things like that,” he said. “It only made sense to start looking at how could we reduce those as well as making traffic progress through Downtown at a more rapid pace.”

The project also provides an opportunity to improve disability accessibility. In removing certain traffic lights, public works staff will have room to make sidewalk crossings more ADA compliant, McKinley said.