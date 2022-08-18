FOP Protest

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, protest outside City Hall Thursday for increased wages.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Horns continue to honk outside City Hall as the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, and supporters protest for increased wages.

On Wednesday night, after a long closed council meeting, City Manager Bryan Carter, Mayor John Josendale and City Councilman Randy Schultz met with FOP President Brad Kerns and Vice President Brendan McGinnis for two hours.

