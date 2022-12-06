Crash on Frederick

This November accident on Frederick Avenue is one of the more than 360 crashes that happened in the city of St. Joseph this year.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Vehicle accidents in the city of St. Joseph are down so far in 2022, but one cause of crashes is rising locally. 

While the leading cause of accidents nationwide is speeding, on city streets here in St. Joseph, failure to yield and following too closely are the most common causes of crashes. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

