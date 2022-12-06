Vehicle accidents in the city of St. Joseph are down so far in 2022, but one cause of crashes is rising locally.
While the leading cause of accidents nationwide is speeding, on city streets here in St. Joseph, failure to yield and following too closely are the most common causes of crashes.
Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department said there have been 364 injury crashes reported in the city so far this year and nine of them resulted in fatalities. Almost 20% of those accidents occurred due to failure to yield.
"A lot of times what I see is people say, 'I thought I had time to pull out in front of the other vehicle,'" Tonn said. "Unfortunately, a lot of people are speeding as well."
Last year St. Joseph police worked the scene of more than 500 crashes, including nine fatalities. Crashes due to failure to yield made up 16.8% of the 2020 total.
Driving distracted, particularly when using electronics, is another big contributor to accidents, Tonn said.
And approaching winter weather also factors into a rise in accidents. The most hazardous areas for drivers are going up and down hills during this time of the year. Hills that could be considered "hotspots" include east on Cook Road and 10th and Messaine streets, but any hill can be difficult to navigate in winter conditions, Tonn said.
He said if residents have to navigate hills during difficult driving conditions, there are tips to keep in mind.
"Put your car in a low gear and go slow. Don't mash the gas because that's just going to cause you to lose traction and you may not regain it," Tonn said.
This mentality also is recommended when driving on other city roads. In the city, there can be all kinds of hazards including sleet and heavy snow. Tonn said that one type of condition is more hazardous than others.
"Ice is the biggest issue that we have when it's covered by snow or black ice that you just don't see," Tonn said.
