City Manager Bryan Carter, left, and Mayor John Josendale, right, listen to residents at the St. Joseph City Council meeting on Monday night.

The St. Joseph City Council is moving the search process for a new police chief forward with the help of a third-party consultant group.

Bill No. 249-22 was approved unanimously 9-0-0 at the meeting, which will allow the city to reach an agreement with the company “Public Sector Search & Consulting, Inc.”

