City Manager Bryan Carter said the group will lead the charge to select the next chief.
“We issued a request for qualifications for a firm to assist with the selection and recruitment and selection of the next police chief. We got several very high-quality responses,” Carter said. “We ultimately decided to propose a firm to the council that specializes in police leadership selection.”
The group has a network of potential police chief candidates they have worked with in other searches.
“They have done a nice job of identifying those different organizations and associations that they can reach out to attract high-quality candidates to be the next police chief,” Carter said.
Carter said the profile process will identify candidates’ experiences and backgrounds to find one that will suit the community’s wants and needs in a police chief.
“We’ll actually start looking into the direct experience of individual candidates ... what their strengths are, what they can bring to the department, but also what they can bring to the community as a whole,” Carter said.
Carter said the hope is to hire a new chief within the year.
“We’re probably looking on the very aggressive side ... four months,” Carter said. “Probably more reasonable that we will be looking at having a new police chief somewhere in the five- to six-month range.”
Carter said that the selection of a new police chief is one of the most important hiring processes the community will go through.
“It’s something that’s incredibly important to get right. Know that we are looking for the best candidate for our police department, for our community, that we can find,” Carter said.
Carter said that Interim Chief David Hart has been an excellent leader, and the search committee will consider all strong candidates, inside and outside of the department. “We’re looking for the best candidate that we can identify ... whether that someone within the department or someone from the outside,” Carter said.
Other news and notes:
Two bills discussed in the public hearing portion of the meeting had a heavy dose of public discussion.
The first was Bill No. 244-22, which was an ordinance to redistrict property from residential to commercial at 425 N. 19th street. The ordinance was denied 0-8-1. This was due to the council determining the property was best suited as a residential property.
The second was Bill No. 245-22, which was to add an AT&T wireless tower in the area of 3802 Karnes Road. Fourteen people in total went before the council regarding the issue. The council voted unanimously 9-0-0 to prepare and draft a response for the next council meeting Jan. 23 to likely deny the proposal.
