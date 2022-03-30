Citizen's Police Academy holds its first meeting

Residents are getting a look at what it’s like to protect and serve the community through a program organized by the police and sheriff’s departments.
Members of the Citizen’s Police Academy met Tuesday at the St. Joseph Law Enforcement Center for a class that included a tour of the Buchanan County Jail.
“The Citizen’s Academy is basically, we open it for members of the community that are interested in trying to figure out the behind-the-scenes things of what it is that the police department does and some roles and responsibilities and our day-to-day ways of taking care of things,” Sgt. Matt Kneib said. “And it just opens them up for the opportunity to have those interactions.”
This is Kneib’s first year being in charge of the Citizen’s Academy although he has been involved before as a member of the Special Response Team and a K-9 officer.
Eight more meetings of the group are planned, including a one-day focused Crime Scene Investigation that will feature fingerprinting and lab analysis. Another class will focus on the Special Response Team and watching its members train.
Knieb said that the department has a great community in St. Joseph that supports them.
“We appreciate that,” he said. “And we enjoy the opportunity to reciprocate that back and let the community see what it is that we do and have them to get to be involved with it.”
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said everybody works hard together to make sure they are serving and protecting citizens.
“It’s important for me, for everybody, to see the faces of the men and women of the sheriff’s office, who make up the sheriff’s office, and go out here every day and whatever assignment that they have to serve our citizens,” he said. “And for everybody to know the sheriff’s office is something more than just me that’s the sheriff.”
