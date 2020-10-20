The Missouri State Highway Patrol finished its five-week long Community Alliance Program with a banquet and award ceremony for the 13 participants Tuesday night.
For the last five Tuesdays, these 13 St. Joseph citizens have been getting an inside look into the tasks done by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
“A lot of people think the first thing you see when you see the highway patrol, they picture that patrol car on the side of the road, stopping speeders,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant Jake Angle. “And sure that's what we do. That's traffic enforcement. That's our bread and butter. But we're a whole lot more than that.”
The Patrol's duties include crash investigations, canine search and rescue, dive teams, criminal investigations, bomb squads and much more. And the participants got to see and experience every aspect of these different duties.
“It gives you insight about the job law enforcement does in the community,” said Michael Ide, one of the program participants. “It's not all just writing tickets. There’s not a quota, contrary to popular belief.”
“I like the crash scene investigations and stuff,” Ide said. “It just interested me and it was a lot of involved investigative work and that appealed to me.”
While the participants learned a lot, the Missouri State Highway Patrol also gained some takeaways.
“They want to know how things work, why we do what we do,” Angle said. “Not only do they learn a lot of things, but we get a lot of good questions, and sometimes we get some input and feedback from them. Or we can look back and go, ‘Hey, maybe we could look at this or maybe we're not looking at it from the public's perspective.’”
The Community Alliance Program occurs every other year, with the off year being dedicated to a similar program for students. Typically, the program lasts six weeks and has 30 participants, but due to COVID-19, the Missouri State Highway Patrol had to decrease the time and numbers of participants.