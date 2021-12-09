Citations were given after a crash Thursday evening on Frederick Avenue.
A teenage male was driving a Ford Fusion around 9:45 p.m. on Frederick Avenue near North 36th Street when he crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a woman in her 40s, St. Joseph Police said.
The woman had slowed down to make a turn when the teenager rear-ended her vehicle, police said.
The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by private vehicle.
The Chevrolet spun 180-degrees but avoided a tree and stop sign that were near its path on the roadside.
