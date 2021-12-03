The winter holiday season is synonymous with home decorating, but first responders caution residents to be careful of various safety risks while getting festive.
When it comes to safety concerns, Christmas lights are some of the most common St. Joseph Fire Department deals with.
Stringing together too many lights can cause the wires to overheat, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Hendrickson said.
“They’ve got connectors so you can go end-to-end with them, but usually that’s only a maximum of three that they recommend,” he said. “After that, you’re overloading the wiring at the beginning because electricity’s like a straw; the more you suck through it, the hotter it’s going to get.”
If a string of lights is hot to the touch, then they probably are overheating and should be taken down or moved to another location, Hendrickson said.
Hanging decorations also poses injury risks like trips and falls. Some are caused by people using ladders to put up decorations, but items on the floor also are problematic, Buchanan County paramedic Andrew King said.
“You’ve got more decorations out than you’re used to, so that’s more trip hazards than you’re used to,” he said. “So even just, not necessarily putting up the decorations, but just walking around your house in general can cause more trip hazards. And then you never want to put anything that’s going to block an entry or exit to your house.”
Once everything is hung, residents still have to be careful. Having decorations out can increase the severity when someone does fall as well, King said.
“Once you start falling into things you start worrying about, you know, did their head hit something on the way down?” he said. “Did they bounce off something or maybe bounce off two or three things? You know, a lot of Christmas decorations are glass. Did they fall and now have glass impaled or maybe get a cut from glass?”
It’s a good idea to keeping decorations in general where young children can’t reach them since children sometimes try to put ornaments or other items in their mouths, King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.