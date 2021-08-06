Choking is one of the leading causes of death for children in the U.S., and Buchanan County EMS gets more choking calls than any other emergency where children need CPR.
A child dies from choking about once every five days in the U.S., according to the New York Department of Health.
There isn't one sole reason why it's such a common hazard, Buchanan County EMT Andrew King said.
"The fact that kids choke so much more often than adults is multifaceted," he said. "A, kids put everything in their mouths, everything they see. That's kind of how they explore the world around them. B, they just don't have the knowledge and ability to chew as well, and then C, their anatomy. Their airways are much, much smaller."
Anyone who works regularly with kids should know methods to clear a child's airway, like the Heimlich maneuver, King said.
Removing airway obstructions as swiftly as possible increases survival chances. Brain cells start dying quickly when people aren't breathing, King said.
"Once that brain starts dying ... we don't have the technology or the ability to bring that back," he said. "And so within four minutes of stopping breathing, that brain starts dying, and then four to six minutes after that can be complete and total death. So it's something that can happen very, very fast."
Parents should never take a chance if a child might be choking. They should immediately clear the child's airway and call 911, King said.
"It's not something that, you know, a lot of people experience very often, so panic sets in very quickly," King said. "It doesn't matter how young, how old you are. When you take away that ability to breathe, that panic sets in, and that's why it's so important for other people to intervene, because once you start panicking, you're not really able to clear your own airway."
Choking issues increase as infants and toddlers become more mobile, so it's important to remove items children can put in their mouths, King said.
