top story Child suffers serious injuries in UTV crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago A 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a UTV crash in Savannah, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident happened on a private road in the Honey Creek Conservation Area on Monday night. The child was driving a Polaris Ranger west on the road when it started to skid and drove off the north side of the roadway. The ranger overturned on the driver's side and the boy was ejected. He was not wearing a safety device, according to the crash report. He was transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance and then taken to Children's Mercy. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.
