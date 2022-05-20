police sirens placeholder

An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon at Sixth Street and Mason Road.

The child was riding a bicycle around 4 p.m. when he was hit by a woman driving a crossover SUV, according to St. Joseph police.

The child was riding in the road, but the motorist was unsure which way the boy would turn and couldn't avoid him, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.

The boy was taken to Mosaic Life Care as a precaution, Tonn said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

