Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle

Alex Simone

May 20, 2022

An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon at Sixth Street and Mason Road.

The child was riding a bicycle around 4 p.m. when he was hit by a woman driving a crossover SUV, according to St. Joseph police.

The child was riding in the road, but the motorist was unsure which way the boy would turn and couldn't avoid him, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.

The boy was taken to Mosaic Life Care as a precaution, Tonn said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com.
