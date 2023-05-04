top story Child struck by vehicle Thursday News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email May 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 9-year-old was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and North 15th Street.The child was taken to Mosaic Life Care, though it is unclear if he was injured, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Sedalia police: Child accidentally shot, taken to hospital +5 Nebraska Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings 1:00+2 Tn Exchange Three new golf course gems made ranking Nebraska's best even tougher in 2023 More Regional News → National News +15 National News Proud Boys' Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy +20 World News Oil boom transforms Guyana, prompting a scramble for spoils National News Ex-Uber security chief sentenced for data-breach cover-up More National News → 0:52 Rain Moves In Late Thursday May 3, 2023 Trending Recipe Exchange
