A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday night on Interstate-29 in Holt County.
Sylvana Meza, 28, Springdale, Arkansas, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on the highway at 11:26 p.m. Friday when the vehicle slid off the road due to snow and went into a ditch, coming to rest on a culvert, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The vehicle's 9-year-old passenger, also of Springdale, was taken to Mosaic Life Care for her injuries, while Meza was transported with minor injuries, according to crash reports.
The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to crash reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.