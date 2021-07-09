A young child suffered a serious head injury after getting hit by a truck Friday, St. Joseph police reported.
The incident occurred shortly after noon in front of Pickett Elementary School.
According to an officer on the scene, the child was running across the street to get home when the accident occurred.
The child was flown to Children's Mercy in Kansas City.
The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
