A child is in critical condition after a hit and run accident Thursday night.
Police arrested a suspect overnight and are filing charges Friday morning. The hit-and-run crash occurred near North 10th and Ridenbaugh streets.
The identity of the victim and suspect are unknown at this time.
The accident took place just after 8:00 p.m. Police are in contact with Mosaic Life Care regarding the condition of the child.
