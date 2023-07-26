As more families choose large vehicles like SUVs and trucks, officials are voicing concerns over their blind zones, which can pose serious risks to kids.
Due to backup cameras in newer vehicles, the number of “backover” crashes has reduced, but according to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of children killed when cars roll forward has gone up by more than 60% over the last seven years nationwide.
These accidents often happen when a driver moving forward slowly doesn’t see the victim in the area directly in front of the vehicle.
“Bigger vehicles create blind spots, especially commercial motor vehicles,” said Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Health and Safety Council. “But now that families are driving larger SUVs, those blind spots are created by those big vehicles.”
Lyon said the deaths of children in and around motor vehicles can be preventable if drivers take the time to practice safety before moving their vehicle.
“For parents, you have to account for everyone,” he said. “If you’ve got two children, make sure they’re accounted for before you move the car. Something commercial drivers have done for a long time is the circle of safety. What that means is walk around your vehicle and make sure that no one is behind or in front of you. It might not even be a child; it could be any object you may not want to run over.”
To ensure complete safety around motor vehicles, experts also suggest parents go over safety rules with young children and teach them about the dangers of standing around moving vehicles.
“Talk to your children about being safe when playing around the driveway,” Lyon said. “Teaching children about traffic safety and the risks involved with motor vehicles is something parents must start from a very young age to protect our children.”
