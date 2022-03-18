A 3-year-old boy was killed Thursday evening on a private drive about two miles east of Cosby, Missouri, after being hit by a truck.
The boy, whose name was not released, was hit by a truck driven by Timothy F. Sweeney, 73, of Easton, Missouri, at about 5:50 p.m. near County Road 279, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The child was in front of the passenger side of the truck as it started to move down the drive when he was hit, the report said.
The boy, who the report lists as being from Cosby, was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
