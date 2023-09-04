Child abuse prevention can start in class

The start of a new school year can be an exciting time for many kids, but for some, it can reveal signs that they may have suffered from abuse and neglect over the summer.
During the summer months, child abuse reporting can decrease as children are subject to less adult supervision like teachers, counselors and others that can advocate for them.
St. Joseph’s Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center had a busy summer handling cases, and staff members don’t predict the momentum will slow down this time of year.
“We were expecting a decrease because it usually happens over the summer, but that was not the case here,” said Melissa Birdsell, Voices of Courage executive director. “In the last couple of months, we’ve been busier than all year. I think we’ll continue to see these numbers elevated for a while as we’re playing catch up with what we haven’t been able to do due to not having enough staff beforehand.”
In the early summer months, the organization saw, on average, 35 kids a month through the forensic interview program. In the months of July and August, this number rose to almost 50 kids.
“That’s a huge increase when you think about 15 more per month,” Birdsell said. “Percentage wise, that’s a big increase. It may not seem like a lot of children, but when you when you start to multiply that out over months, it’s significant.”
Now that the organization is in a building closer to its partner agencies, it has been able to serve more children than before, and employees are confident this will continue.
As children are getting back into their school routines, officials want to remind not only school leaders but classmates and other peers that it’s important to know the signs that child abuse and neglect may be happening outside of school.
Birdsell said changes in a child’s behavior, like becoming less talkative at school or not getting work done, can be key signs to look out for.
In addition, Birdsell said physical changes are just as important. Wearing clothing that doesn’t suit the weather is something children may do to cover up bruising.
“We want happy, healthy childhoods for every child,” she said. “If they’re not exhibiting that, then I think those are kids we need to concentrate on.”
