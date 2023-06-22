Voices of Courage aims to reduce child abuse

St. Joseph's Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center helps child abuse victims in Northwest Missouri.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Without the watchful eyes of educators on students, officials say it's important during the summer months for people to be on the lookout for signs of child abuse.

Child abuse often goes unreported when children aren’t in school as teachers and day care workers are mandated child abuse reporters, said Melissa Birdsell, executive director for the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

