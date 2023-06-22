Without the watchful eyes of educators on students, officials say it's important during the summer months for people to be on the lookout for signs of child abuse.
Child abuse often goes unreported when children aren’t in school as teachers and day care workers are mandated child abuse reporters, said Melissa Birdsell, executive director for the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.
“During the summer months, oftentimes there are fewer eyes on kids,” Birdsell said. “Kids have more free time and, they're out and about doing things that aren’t as structured as during the school year.”
Birdsell said the pandemic was an illustration of how big of an issue unreported child abuse cases can be as there was a 19% decrease in reporting when schools were closed in 2020.
Many of these cases were hidden in plain sight, and officials are urging adults to be aware that child abuse can happen year-round.
Whether parents are sending their children to summer camps or to sleep over at a friend's house, there needs to be open communication so kids are aware to report any uncomfortable behavior.
“Maybe you’re sending your child to a long-term visitation with another parent,” Birdsell said. “You just want to make sure that they feel comfortable telling you when something's not right but they need to know what that means. So make sure you’re having ongoing conversations with your child about their safety and their body safety.”
Birdsell said reporting abuse can be uncomfortable and sometimes scary for children, which is why it is important adults are aware of signs and notice when there is a behavior change.
“Educate yourself on what child abuse is,” she said. “There are different forms of abuse whether it’s physical or sexual, neglect or emotional abuse. You can’t just tell kids something once. They’re at an age where they’re still developing, and we must make sure they always feel safe coming to us as caregivers.”
