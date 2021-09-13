An ammonia leak in the refrigeration engine room at the Triumph Foods facility in St. Joseph has been contained, according to Mishael Barton, the company’s communications manager.
On Sept. 11, the leak was detected, emergency protocols were initiated and employees were evacuated from the facility. There were no injuries.
Buchanan County emergency management coordinated with Triumph Foods’ hazmat team, which was able to contain the leak. An internal review is underway to find the cause of the leak.
Triumph Foods has disposed of any product that was contaminated, Barton said.
