A man is facing two counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter following an accident Sunday night in Andrew County.
Andrew Schneider, 24, of Rosendale, also is charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, resulting in an accident that caused the deaths of Diane Donahoo, 68, and Danny Donahoo, 69, also of Rosendale.
Schneider was driving south on Route C five miles north of Savannah at just before 8 p.m. when he travelled into the north lanes, striking a van occupied by the Donahoos head-on, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both Donahoos were pronounced dead at the scene by the Andrew County coroner.
According to a probable cause statement, Schneider's blood alcohol content level was .166%, which is more than double the legal limit.
Schneider was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries, the patrol report said. Neither of the Donahoos was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.