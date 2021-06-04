With the weather warming up, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is urging people to focus on staying safe as seasonal conditions change.

Severe storm safety and heat are two big concerns in the summer.

“Heat-related illnesses and lightning strikes are both seasonal hazards that can be dangerous and even deadly,” State Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Jim Remillard said. “It’s important for Missourians to be ready, rain or shine, to protect themselves from these serious safety risks.”

According to SEMA officials, 11 people died of heat-related illnesses in 2019 within the state.

For the upcoming state fair, organizers have taken precautionary measures for both heat-related illnesses and severe storms.

“Getting ready for the season and changing situations, they got a grant that paid for some shelters at the campground there (for the state fair),” Mike O’Connell, the communications director at SEMA, said. “To protect people since in the middle of the summer severe storms can develop overnight.”

The risks are prevalent in other storm categories as well since the state is not quite out of tornado season yet. Departments around the state have performed checks to make sure infrastructure that deals with storms is running properly.

“The department of resources and conservation checks the terrain (and checks) storm sewers that they are not clogged, and the weather service makes sure that the sirens are working,” O’Connell said.

More tips on how to have fun but stay safe outdoors this summer can be found on SEMA’s Twitter or its website, sema.dps.mo.gov.