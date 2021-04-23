This week is National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and possible changes to the federal Victims of Crimes Act could have major implications on a local scale.
The act's funds come from fees and fines in cases won by the Department of Justice.
That money is shrinking as non-prosecution agreements increase, YWCA Grant Manager Kim Kempf said.
Legislation is being debated that would allocate those funds back to VOCA.
It could shift the financial outlook for the YWCA, Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's victim advocate, and other local victim services.
Setting that money aside makes sense since VOCA was the original beneficiary anyway, Kempf said. One of the advantages is that tax dollars aren't needed, she said.
"They proposed this fix to take care of the problem," she said. "It's a non-taxpayer source of funding, which is great. Nobody's tax dollars are going into it."
VOCA helps pay for many YWCA employees, Kempf said.
“The implications for programs are incredible," she said. "I don’t know what percentage of our staff is funded through VOCA. I would say 80% to 90% of our direct-service positions are at least partially funded through VOCA. So to take a 50% cut would be devastating.”
State agencies received $9.9 billion in 2018-2019. That was cut to $4.4 billion the following year.
“It can fund many other training costs, supplies, equipment, it can fund a lot of things," Kempf said. "For us right now, all of our VOCA funds are directed toward personnel and benefits.”
There were 1,800 crime victims who benefitted from YWCA services provided using VOCA funds in 2019-2020, Kempf said.
“That’s a huge number of people," she said. "And so yeah, if some of those services weren’t there, they may have to stay in an abusive relationship or worse. Something really devastating could happen.”
The VOCA proposal passed the House of Representatives in March. It still needs to be voted on by the Senate.
