With daylight saving time on Sunday, fire prevention experts are asking the community to use it as a checkpoint to replace the batteries in smoke detectors and ensure they're working properly.
Clocks will need to be set forward an hour this Sunday. In addition to changing clocks, the saying "Change your clock, change your battery" is at the forefront of first responders' minds.
Steve Henrichson, fire inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said the reminder is to keep families safe.
"Its a very easy to remind people. It needs to be done at least once a year," Henrichson said. "For the detectors, it's recommended that once every 10 years, to replace them."
Writing the date on a smoke detector battery is one way that residents can keep track and see if it's working as it should.
This also goes for smoke detectors that are hardwired.
"They're a mechanical device that works 24 hours a day and after 10 years, the dust and dirt and stuff in the air can make them less effective," Henrichson said.
There are additional signs that residents can keep in mind if they are unable or forget to change their detectors once a year.
"When the batteries get low, they will start to chirp. They call it a nuisance alarm. It is designed to bother you to make sure you check the battery," Henrichson said.
A sign for changing the entire detector is yellowing and discoloration of the material, which happens over time after exposure to the elements.
"That's just the cheap plastic they use in them is getting old," Henrichson said.
It is recommended that there be a detector in each sleeping area and one on each level of the house. With advancements in technology, there are options that residents can purchase that make sure each detector is interconnected.
Henrichson says it's something that each home should consider as an addition.
"If one goes off, they all go off, which is always better," Henrichson said. "If you have a fire in the basement and you're on the second floor, it could grow to considerably before it gets to you. That smoke detector being interconnected is really going to get you out and make sure you're safe."
