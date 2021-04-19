Data analyzed by News-Press NOW shows prosecutions of some cases in Buchanan County are above an internal average over the last two years.
Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said his staff has prosecuted about half of the cases submitted from arresting agencies during his time in the office. Data compiled by News-Press NOW shows sheriff’s department cases have been prosecuted at or above 69% in 2019 and 2020.
However, prosecutions for a specialized unit dropped over the same time period.
Data compiled through open records show prosecutions of Buchanan County Drug Strike Force cases declined from 2019 to 2020.
Strike force cases were prosecuted at about 89% in 2019, but at 77% in 2020. Submissions from the agency sharply dropped from 283 in 2019 to 106 in 2020.
About 20 of the cases the strike force submitted in 2020 weren’t charged, versus 29 in 2019.
“We work hard to avoid grumblings from law enforcement officers,” Holliday said. “There’s always specific individuals that are that not happy with decisions that we make or we don’t file the charge they want us to.”
Combined data from 2019 and 2020 indicated about 69% of Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department cases submitted to the prosecuting attorney’s office for potential charges were filed.
News-Press NOW analyzed submission reports internally generated by the prosecutor’s office. The reports show which criminal cases were submitted by law enforcement officers and if they ultimately lead to charges.
Reasons for not filing a charge include “insufficient evidence, inappropriate prosecution, other reason, probation violation or returned to law enforcement.”
Holliday said prosecutors must decide on a reason for not filing a charge via the software his office uses. Therefore, different categories may have different definitions based on which prosecutor handles a case.
For instance, an inappropriate prosecution could be a domestic violence case that was brought in bad faith, while “other reason” for not filing a charge could mean a person faces more serious charges in another jurisdiction.
“One thing that’s the hardest thing to teach young attorneys is to look at the submissions, a stack of police reports, and trying to see what they’re going to look like in eight months,” Holliday said. “You know, it’s a very difficult thing for us to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. When you have your typical, what’s referred to as ‘he said, she said’ case, right? Where there’s no evidence, there’s no extrinsic evidence. There’s no independent evidence.”
Holliday explained the difference in prosecution rates between the strike force and sheriff’s department is likely because of the types of cases the deputies handle.
“They see a lot of different cases with a lot of different factors,” he said. “I think the (difference) with the Drug Strike Force is the type of cases they’re submitting. They’re submitting drug sales whether they are utilizing video, audio and confidential informants.”
Bill Puett, the Buchanan County sheriff, told News-Press NOW he’s satisfied with the prosecution rate on cases submitted from his department.
“We have individuals who work extremely hard on these cases trying to serve the public,” Puett said. “And I think that’s reflected in the numbers.”
