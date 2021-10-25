Central threat circulated beyond St. Joseph

A social media post that caused a scare at local high schools last week also caught the eye of students and parents in a different state.
The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed a Snapchat message stating "We plan on shooting up Central High School around 10 to 11 am" was about the situation they investigated late last week. Police arrested three juveniles on Friday connected to threats that caused a panic at Central, Benton and Lafayette high schools.
A parent in northern Illinois reached out to News-Press NOW stating their child had received a screenshot threatening "Central High School."
"[Friday], my kid was given an online post in one of his social media accounts that detailed a shooting threat to 'Central High School.' My son goes to Plainfield Central High School, and now our community is all buzzing. Police are investigating," David Kazak said.
The same screenshot from Snapchat was circling social media in regard to St. Joseph schools Friday morning. Police did not confirm what social media posts were made on Friday due to the investigation but corroborated the photo on Monday following the new concern.
"When we get those, we have to try to investigate and establish some sort of credibility," Capt. Jeff Wilson said. "I want to emphasize to any of our young folks out there that, you know, don't engage in this type of behavior. It is not funny, it is scary, it is alarming, it interrupts people's lives. For some people, it affects them for a long period of time."
The St. Joseph School District cited their partnership with the police department for the quick resolution that came after Friday's threats.
Police increased security at the city's three public high schools on Friday due to the threats. Parents and guardians received notice from the school of threats during the school day Friday, and many decided to check their students out for the day, which caused a lot of activity around the schools.
"We understand parent concerns and parents wanting to physically get their children in hand. I ask that parents continue to work with the school and with us to do that in a feasible and organized manner. Sometimes it's just better for you, for the children to be in the school, depending on the circumstances," Wilson said. "I hope that each and every parent that sees this knows that if it's not, then we as a department we'll quickly jump on top of that and make sure that those children are not in that school."
