Earlier this month, Tasha Beck was selling an old car for a few hundred bucks. But when the buyer showed up, he took one look at the car and was no longer interested.
“When the gentleman came to get the car, he checked it and the shell that the catalytic converter is inside was laying under the car and the catalytic converter was gone,” Beck said.
The car had been sitting at her old house in Elwood, Kansas, for two months while Beck moved. She said in 15 years of living in that Elwood neighborhood, she’d never had any problems with vandalism. The incident hurt her and her family, as the money from the car was going to her mother who has a low income.
“My mom has to go for the rest of this month with no money whatsoever. None,” Beck said. “She couldn’t even afford to go buy herself a fountain drink at this point if she wanted to because they took what little bit of money she was going to have.”
Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a problem everywhere. Rick Simmons, the owner of Rick’s Custom Exhaust on South Belt, said he’s recently had an increase in calls of people needing catalytic converters replaced in St. Joseph.
“It kind of goes in spurts, but right now we’re going through a period where I probably get four or five calls a day,” Simmons said.
Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, and Simmons said each device houses five precious metals. Thieves steal the converters to sell to people who then melt down and resell those metals.
Currently, the price of metals is rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Reuters reports that Russia is a top producer of palladium, one of the five precious metals found in catalytic converters. The metal rose above $3,000 per ounce in March for the first time in a year.
“Any time the price of metal goes up, the price of the precious metal goes up with it and that’s when they start stealing them more,” Simmons said.
He said vehicles that are commonly targeted for their catalytic converters include Priuses and Hondas. When someone has a catalytic converter stolen, Simmons said it can cost vehicle owners anywhere from $200 to $2,500 to replace.
Janice Crowe had her catalytic converter stolen in 2021 in the middle of the day from a church parking lot. She paid out of pocket, and it cost her more than $500 to replace.
“I ended up paying a bunch, and I am an older woman, I support myself,” Crowe said. “Somebody might as well have robbed me.”
The incident happened in the middle of the day while she was at Woodson Chapel Christian Church on St. Joseph Avenue. When she went out to start her car, she said it sounded like the space shuttle was taking off.
“I think every time I’m away from home and I start my car, I am expecting to hear that sound now,” Crowe said.
A Missouri law passed in 2021 created harsher penalties associated with stealing catalytic converters. In 2022, new bills are being talked about in Jefferson City that would expand on that legislation.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer said these bills would ensure there is a tracking system in place for whenever someone buys and sells a catalytic converter, such as requiring previous vehicle data and proof that the converter was lawfully acquired.
“There has been a huge increase in the theft of catalytic converters and people trying to sell them on the secondary market,” Luetkemeyer said. “Obviously, in St. Joe, we’ve seen a big increase over the last few years of carjackings, of people’s cars being broken into, in some cases that the vehicle is stolen. In some cases, component parts are being stolen out of the vehicle, and so it’s obviously a big problem that is impacting our community.”
While some believe thieves will always find a way, others are hopeful that new legislation would curb catalytic converter theft.
“If they can make it harder for them to sell to other people, or make it harder on the buyers who would buy from them, surely it would stop it somewhat,” Crowe said.
House Bill 2574, which would require a further tracking system for buying and selling catalytic converters, currently has a public hearing scheduled in the state senate.
