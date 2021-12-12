The holiday season comes with many opportunities for criminal activity, and one risk that can be minimized with vigilance is catalytic converter theft.
While many people are watching out for thefts of purchases from cars in shopping center parking lots, they may let their guard down as far as stealing that can happen year-round in all kinds of areas, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Brad Kerns said.
Cutting out a catalytic converter often can be done in as little as 10 minutes. While the process is efficient, it's tough to negate the noise from power tools so people sometimes can hear it happen if they pay attention, Kerns said.
A key reason for catalytic converter thefts is the price of metals like platinum used in the parts. As the price goes up so, too, does the frequency of thefts, Kerns said.
"Catalytic converter thefts usually generally fluctuate when the price of precious metals goes up," he said. "That's usually when we see a big rise in catalytic converter thefts. There is quite a bit happening throughout the town but usually, you see a big spike when the price goes up."
Trucks and other vehicles with a high clearance height for the undercarriage are more likely to be hit by thieves than ones that sit low to the ground, Kerns said. Fortunately for vehicle owners, criminals often can be caught with the help of security footage or security themselves, he said.
A key factor in decreasing the likelihood of thefts is staying vigilant, Kerns said. People should pay attention to their surroundings and be aware of which areas are the safest places to park, he said.
"Park in a well-lit area," he said. "Park where other vehicles and your vehicle can be seen easily (by) pedestrians that are coming and going. Be mindful of your surroundings and constantly be aware of who's around you and what items they may be carrying ... A lot of times these guys are using Skilsaws or power tools."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.