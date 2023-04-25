Andrew County sheriff's office (copy)

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office made a recent arrest in a child molestation case after an investigation longer than three months. Investigations of that nature often require more time to complete because of the sensitive topic, said Chief Deputy Josh Smith of the Andrew County Sheriff's Office.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Child molestation cases often require extensive investigation to make sure proper discretion is used.

The work officers put in on these cases is something investigators are highlighting in April, which is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Jedemiah Hartrampf

Jedemiah Hartrampf

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.