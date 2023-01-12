After a carbon monoxide leak in Texas sent 15 people to the hospital this week, local officials are urging people in St. Joseph to take steps to ensure their safety.
Bill Lamar, safety manager for the St. Joseph Fire Department, said that when emergency officials get calls regarding carbon monoxide, specific tools are used to help identify if there is a leak.
“The (communications) center would dispatch the closest available company, and the fire crew would go out and take their carbon monoxide meters and be able to check for them,” Lamar said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department and at least 420 people die each year due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Andrew King with Buchanan County EMS said there are signs of carbon monoxide poisoning that people should be aware of.
“A lot of people don't realize that they are experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning until they start feeling symptoms,” King said. “Some of the symptoms they'll notice is a headache, maybe some shortness of breath. They may start turning pink. Body aches, confusion to the point of then going unconscious.”
Carbon monoxide is produced whenever a material burns. Homes with fuel-burning appliances or attached garages are more likely to have carbon monoxide problems.
Common sources of carbon monoxide in homes include fuel-burning appliances and devices such as water heaters, furnaces, gas stoves and ovens.
Lamar said carbon monoxide is tricky because it is an odorless gas that you can’t see.
“Both ranges of the population are the most at risk,” Lamar said. “So the smaller the child or the kids and the elderly, those are most at risk. But pets and really anybody can get poisoned with this. It doesn't smell. You can't see it. So that's the one that really is ... it's kind of that silent killer.”
King urges people to take precautions before disaster strikes.
“Make sure that you have good working carbon monoxide testers and that they're in the appropriate location,” King said. “A lot of people have them on the ceiling and carbon monoxide is heavier than air. So by it being on the ceiling, by the time it fills your entire house to set off, your detector can oftentimes be too late.”
