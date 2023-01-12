Carbon Monoxide Detectors

According to the Centers for Disease Control, More than 100,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department each year due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

After a carbon monoxide leak in Texas sent 15 people to the hospital this week, local officials are urging people in St. Joseph to take steps to ensure their safety.

Bill Lamar, safety manager for the St. Joseph Fire Department, said that when emergency officials get calls regarding carbon monoxide, specific tools are used to help identify if there is a leak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.