Sept. 1 through Sept. 7 is National Childhood Injury Prevention Week, and car crashes are one of the biggest risks for children.
Vehicle crashes cause 150 serious injuries every hour for those from 5 to 19 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But car seats reduce injury risks for young children by more than 50%, according to the National Safety Council.
“Our children, especially at a very young age, trust us completely,” said Sheldon Lyon, executive director for St. Joseph Safe and Health and Safety Council. “And it’s our duty as parents and grandparents to make sure we take the time to safeguard our kids.”
It’s not just about having a car seat but having the right one, he said.
“Sounds simple, but when you think about all the different car seats that are on the market, all the different cars that are out there, a few seats just aren’t compatible with a few types of cars,” he said. “So it is an advantage to call and do a little bit of background work before you buy that seat.”
Making the correct decision on a seat also means not buying a used one, Lyon said. He suggested cutting a car seat’s seatbelts when it’s thrown away so no one else can use a seat past it’s expiration date.
“We don’t buy second-hand seats at a garage sale, and the reason for that is, you don’t know the history of that seat,” he said. “You know, if that seat’s been in a car crash and the plastic’s been stressed, that seat should be in the trash can.”
Second-hand seats also could be under a recall or past their expiration date without the buyer knowing, Lyon said.
Expiration dates vary depending on the car seat and manufacturer, but many are listed for six to 10 years before they should be replaced.
Car seats always should be replaced after being involved in a crash, regardless of expiration date, Lyon said.
The safety council, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Missouri Department of Transportation all are certified to provide car seat safety checks.
