One accident can make all the difference between life and death.
For Child Passenger Safety Month, law enforcement and health agencies are educating people on the importance of proper car seat installation.
Hillary Loucks, a registered nurse at the Andrew County Health Department, said the first step is to determine which way the car seat will be installed depending upon the child’s height and weight.
“Every car seat has a different height and weight limit and we recommend not transitioning your child’s car seat to a different position until they’ve reached the maximum height and weight from the seat,” she said. “So, if they’re rear-facing, they need to stay in that position until they meet the required weight limit to become forward-facing.”
A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study showed that 8 times out of 10, car seats are incorrectly installed, which is why health departments and many law enforcement agencies offer free car seat fittings to ensure children are traveling safely.
“The (Andrew County) health department does free car seat checks once a month, but even if someone comes in without an appointment, we will gladly check their car seat,” Loucks said. “We have two certified techs in the building so one of us will be here at all times.”
Loucks said in some cases, the issue may be the type of car and not how the car seat is being installed.
“The easiest mistake we notice is that some cars are not appropriate for every car seat and parents don’t realize that,” she said. “They think they’re installing it the wrong way when actually, depending on the type of vehicle you have, the car seat could be too big or too small.”
Car accidents are the leading cause of death for kids, and that can be prevented by making sure child seats are installed the correct way, Loucks said.
“Car accidents can happen either way,” she said. “But as a parent, you want to know you did everything you could to prevent it.”
The Andrew County Health Department can be contacted at 816-324-3139 to arrange for a car seat to be checked.
