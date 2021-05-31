Editor's note: The driver of the vehicle contacted News-Press NOW after the accident. We are not disclosing her name as she hasn't been charged with a crime. This article has been updated with her comments.

A white SUV apparently hydroplaned off a bridge in St. Joseph Monday, sending one to the hospital.

St. Joseph Fire Department Chief Mike Dalsing said two females were in the car when it took a curve on King Hill Avenue and the driver lost control.

The driver exited through the window, though the passenger needed to be extricated by firefighters, according to the driver of the vehicle in an email to News-Press NOW. The passenger was transported by ambulance to the hospital, possibly with a broken foot.

After careening over the guard rail, the car crashed through a metal fence before tumbling near train tracks that sit below the bridge. The driver may have been speeding, Dalsing said, though St. Joseph had experienced significant rain throughout the day prior to the crash. The driver told News-Press NOW in a later statement that she wasn't speeding.

Instead, the driver said she was avoiding a truck when the car hydroplaned and lost control.

Dalsing said it's the second serious crash the fire department responded to on Memorial Day. In a separate incident, five people were involved in a wreck, with one child suffering at least serious injuries.