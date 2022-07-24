Skyler White

Capt. Skyler White of Engine 8 of the St. Joseph Fire Department speaks on how the department responds to car fires.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

When a car catches fire, the St. Joseph Fire Department jumps into action to put out the flames. But it's not always as simple as needing a fire extinguisher and hose.

Assistant Fire Chief Jamey McVicker said that the St. Joseph Fire Department has been working on its advanced response in a car fire situation. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.