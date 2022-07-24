When a car catches fire, the St. Joseph Fire Department jumps into action to put out the flames. But it's not always as simple as needing a fire extinguisher and hose.
Assistant Fire Chief Jamey McVicker said that the St. Joseph Fire Department has been working on its advanced response in a car fire situation.
"We have two trucks there (for a car fire). Having that gives more help at the scene. It also provides more water available to use at these kinds of fires," McVicker said.
Capt. Skyler White of SJFD Engine 8, said that car fires are treated with urgency like other emergencies.
"There's really no difference (in our response). It's still an emergency situation. You never know if somebody is in the vehicle, if the vehicle is near a house like that, there's so many hazards around it. So we respond to things (and) act accordingly," White said.
White said protective gear is vital when responding to vehicle fires due to the risk of hazardous materials.
"We will be in full gear to deal with all the different chemicals and vehicles, flammable liquids, metals like magnesium. Those are explosion hazards," White said.
"There's actually been incidents of firefighters in other places that have gotten burned severely from that. Magnesium will explode with water contact, so that can get up in our face," White said.
In order to put out a magnesium fire, the fire department uses the dry chemical sodium carbonate to extinguish the flames.
The prevention of car fires starts with basic maintenance.
"Check all your belts, all your electrical connections. I know it's tedious, but if you check all that and make sure it's working appropriately and you can easily and not have to worry about something like that (happening)," White said.
The fire department also recommends that everyone have a fire extinguisher in the car, as this can help put out small fires while waiting for emergency response to get there.
McVicker and White agreed that putting out fires on electric cars is a bigger challenge, as they require more water and time to put the inferno out.
"A typical car fire we can put out on a good day (with about) 500 gallons or less. When you start stepping into electrical vehicles, the reactivity and the different make-up of the batteries in those vehicles can take upwards of 10,000 gallons of water. And that doesn't even put the fire out completely sometimes," White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.