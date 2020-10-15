A car crashed into two houses early Thursday morning.
Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department said officers responded to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. on N. Ryans Way.
The driver left the roadway onto a Missouri Western State University field, where it then crossed a barbed-wire fence before hitting both houses.
There were no injuries in the crash, and police said there were no drugs or alcohol involved.
Tonn said police believe the driver had a medical emergency. The driver was pulled from the car due to debris surrounding it and taken to Mosaic Life Care as a precautionary measure.
One resident said she was inside the house along her mother, younger sister and dog. They had to climb over debris covering their stairwell in order to get out.
Both houses were condemned by city officials due to structural issues.