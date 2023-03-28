top story Car crashes into taxi, fence Monday night News-Press NOW Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Car crash on Miller Mark Zinn | News-Press NOW A two-vehicle crash left one car in a fence on Miller Road. Show more Show less Mark Zinn | News-Press NOW A two-vehicle crash left one car in a fence on Miller Road. News-Press NOW A taxi was hit by a Jeep on Miller Road on Monday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A two-vehicle crash Monday night left one car in the fence of a residence on Miller Road.The St. Joseph Police Department said a Jeep was traveling south on Miller Road around 10:30 p.m. when it allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a taxi and then a fence. Minor injuries were reported, police said.Police also said the driver of the Jeep is being investigated for driving under the influence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Police Roads And Traffic × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +6 Nebraska High tornado death toll in Mississippi like losing family +4 Regional News Georgia bill is latest GOP effort targeting prosecutors +21 Regional News Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill More Regional News → National News +10 Nebraska Handmade blankets welcome refugees, immigrants to U.S. +5 World News Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan +7 National News Study says warming-fueled supercells to hit South more often More National News → 0:51 Mark's Monday Night Forecast 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.