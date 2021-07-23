Tickets have been written for traffic violations after a Ford Taurus crashed into a St. Joseph city bus Friday evening at South 33rd and Penn streets.
The crash occurred around 7 p.m. when the woman driving the Taurus failed to yield at a stop sign and ran into the front corner of the bus.
There were two people in each vehicle, St. Joseph Police said. One person from the Taurus suffered minor injuries, but no one was hospitalized.
